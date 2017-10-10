CORRECTED-MOVES-Prudential's QMA names Adam Broder head of global distribution (Oct. 9)

(Corrects paragraph 3 to “about $130 billion” from “more than $1 trillion”)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Quantitative Management Associates LLC (QMA), a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, said Adam Broder would join the as head of global distribution, effective Oct. 16.

Broder, who will be based in Newark, New Jersey, has previously worked with Goldman Sachs & Co and Och-Ziff Capital Management.

QMA, which had about $130 billion in assets under management as of June 30, is the quantitative equities and asset allocation business of PGIM, the investment management business of Prudential Financial. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)