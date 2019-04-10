Exclusive: Malaysia's QSR shelves $500 million IPO as investors balk at valuations - sources

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest fast-food operator, QSR Brands, has shelved plans for an initial public offering (IPO) that could have raised as much as $500 million as potential investors balked at its valuations, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

QSR, backed by the investment arm of Malaysia’s Johor state and private equity firm CVC, had marketed the IPO to funds as anchor shareholders in the last few weeks. But they said the roughly 25 times forward earnings multiple being pitched was steep, said two of the sources, adding that sluggish markets also impacted the offering.

The sources declined to be identified as news of the IPO being shelved is not public.

There was no immediate response from QSR to a Reuters query.