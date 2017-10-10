FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 7 days ago

Magnitude 6.3 quake hits northern Chile; no injuries reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 hit northern Chile early on Tuesday, resulting in road closures due to falling rocks and some power disruptions, though no injuries were reported, local authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 3:31 a.m. local time (0631 GMT) at a depth of 82 kilometers (50.95 miles), with its epicenter some 73 km (45.36 miles) east of the city of Arica.

“There have not been reports of injured persons as a result of this event,” Chile’s emergency service Onemi said in a statement on its website.

Chile has a long history of deadly earthquakes, including a magnitude 8.8 event in 2010 that triggered a deadly tsunami in the coastal cities of the country’s central and southern regions.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Susan Thomas

