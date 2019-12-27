Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was moderate, which can cause considerable damage, and was centered 33 miles (53 km) east of Bushehr, a nuclear plant on Iran’s southern coast on the Persian Gulf.

The quake, which struck at about 5:23 a.m. (0153 GMT) was relatively shallow, only 23.8 miles (38 km) deep, which would have amplified the shaking.