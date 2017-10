REUTERS - An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude struck off the east coast of the Pacific island of Tonga on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake in a region which is regularly hit my tremors.

The quake struck 206 km (123 miles) east northeast of the Tonga capital and was a shallow 14 km deep, the USGS said.

No immediate tsunami warning was issued.