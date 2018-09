(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it would buy back about $16 billion of its common stock as part of the previously announced $30 billion stock repurchase plan.

FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Qualcomm is seeking to compensate investors for the collapse of its $44 billon acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in July due to Chinese opposition.