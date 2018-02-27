Timeline: Broadcom bid for Qualcomm - The saga so far

(Reuters) - Chipmakers Broadcom Ltd and Qualcomm Inc continued their war of words on Monday, as Singapore-based Broadcom called its U.S. semiconductor peer’s proposal to negotiate a higher offer price “engagement theater”.

The back-and-forth statements set the tone for a meeting on March 6 where Qualcomm shareholders will decide whether to re-elect the current board or Broadcom’s slate of six nominees.

Qualcomm shares have risen 7.1 percent, while Broadcom shares have fallen nearly 9 percent, since the latter’s first bid on Nov. 6, 2017.

NXP Semiconductors NV, caught in the melee, has seen its shares rise 6.6 percent since Nov. 6, and over 25 percent since Oct. 2016 when it struck its own original deal to sell itself to Qualcomm.

Here are important events that have taken place since Broadcom made its first bid to buy Qualcomm:

Feb. 26, 2018

Qualcomm appears to warm to Broadcom’s advances by saying the sides have grown closer on regulatory issues and calling for talks on price after Broadcom’s latest $117 billion offer. Broadcom, however, labels Qualcomm’s proposals “engagement theater”.

Feb. 21, 2018

Broadcom cut its bid for Qualcomm by $3 to $79 per share after Qualcomm raises its offer for NXP Semiconductors.

Feb. 20, 2018

Qualcomm deals a blow to Broadcom’s raised bid by increasing its offer for NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 per share in cash from $110 per share.

Feb. 14, 2018

Representatives of Broadcom and Qualcomm meet for the first time to discuss a potential combination; Qualcomm later calls the meeting “constructive”.

Feb. 13, 2018

Broadcom scales back its challenge to Qualcomm’s board by cutting the number of board seats it was trying to win to six from 11, following a meeting with proxy advisory firm ISS.

Feb. 8, 2018

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom’s revised buyout offer of $121 bln, but proposes meeting to address the bid’s “serious deficiencies in value and certainty”.

Feb. 5, 2018

Broadcom raises its offer for Qualcomm to $82 per share from $70 per share, calling the bid its “best and final offer”.

The revised offer is contingent on either Qualcomm acquiring NXP Semiconductors for $38 billion or the NXP deal being terminated.

Jan. 17, 2018

The Federal Trade Commission investigates whether Broadcom engaged in anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers, casting further doubts on regulatory approval for potential deals.

Dec. 22, 2017

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom and private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners’ 11 director nominees, setting the stage for a proxy battle.

Dec. 4 , 2017

Broadcom makes its first formal move toward a hostile bid to take over Qualcomm by nominating 11 directors to its rival’s board.

Nov. 13, 2017

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom’s $103 billion takeover bid, saying the offer undervalued the company and would face regulatory hurdles.

Nov. 6, 2017

Broadcom makes unsolicited $103 billion, or $70 per share, bid to acquire Qualcomm.