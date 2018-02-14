FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 14, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Qualcomm, Broadcom hold talks over revised $121 bln bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday its top executives met with Broadcom Ltd to discuss the latter’s revised $121 billion bid, the first time the chipmakers have discussed a potential deal.

“We met with representatives of Broadcom for two hours earlier today,” Qualcomm said, adding that its board would meet to determine the next steps.

Qualcomm said the meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf, Chief Financial Officer George Davis and Chairman Paul Jacobs, among others.

The meeting comes after Qualcomm rejected Broadcom’s revised cash-and-stock bid of $82 per share last week and said the new offer still undervalues it and falls well short of the firm commitments on regulatory issues it expected.

However, the company offered to meet Broadcom to see if it can address what it called “serious deficiencies in value and certainty in its proposal.”

Qualcomm and Broadcom planned to meet on Feb. 14, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Broadcom had initially made a $103 billion offer for Qualcomm in early November.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.