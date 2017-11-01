FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualcomm profit sinks nearly 90 pct
November 1, 2017

Qualcomm profit sinks nearly 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc reported a 89.5 percent slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company’s ongoing patent battle with Apple Inc hurt both its licensing and chips business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $168 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 24, from $1.60 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.5 percent to $5.91 billion. (bit.ly/2z5MwMB) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
