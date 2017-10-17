FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2017 / 2:13 PM / in 5 days

China's Qudian IPO seen priced above range - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Online micro-credit provider Qudian Inc’s initial public offering could be priced above the expected range of $19-$22 per American depositary share, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

At the top end of the range, the offering would raise $825 million.

The offering is expected to be priced after the close of U.S. market on Tuesday, a source said.

China-based Qudian operates a website that allows college students and young white-collar workers to buy laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics on monthly installments. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

