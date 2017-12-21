Brazilian home improvement chain Quero Quero hires banks for IPO- report

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian home improvement chain Quero Quero, owned by buyout firm Advent International Corp., hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Bank of America Corp to manage an initial public offering, newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday, without saying how it got the information.

Contacted by Reuters, Advent, Bank of America and BTG did not immediately comment. Itaú declined to comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)