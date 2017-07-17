FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 days ago
Stock Spirits adds Irish whiskey with Quintessential stake buy
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 17, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 23 days ago

Stock Spirits adds Irish whiskey with Quintessential stake buy

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said it would buy a 25 percent stake in the Irish business of Quintessential Brands Group for up to 18.3 million euros in cash, adding Irish whiskey to its offering.

Stock Spirits said the stake in Quintessential Brands Ireland Whiskey Limited, which owns The Dublin Liberties and The Dubliner Irish Whiskey brands, is expected to be earnings enhancing to shareholders in four years.

The consideration will comprise an initial cash payment of 15 million euros and a deferred consideration of up to 3.3 million euros, payable over a five-year period, Stock Spirit said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.