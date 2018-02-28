Bosch decides against own battery cell production

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Robert Bosch, the world’s biggest automotive supplier, said on Wednesday it had decided against producing its own battery cells, saying the investment necessary was too risky.

“The question of (battery) cell production is not a question of technology, it’s an economic question that needs to make economic sense,” Rolf Bulander, head of mobility solutions at Bosch. “We will continue to buy cells from suppliers.”

Bosch had considered making its own cells to compete with Asian rivals. But it said last year the decision would depend on whether it could make a product that was better and cheaper than that of rivals such as Samsung and Panasonic . (Reporting by Andreas Cremer Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Arno Schuetze)