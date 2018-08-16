Israel drone maker Aeronautics rejects buyout offer from Rafael, Stolero

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Aeronautics, which makes military unmanned aerial vehicles, has rejected a 430 million shekel ($117 million) acquisition offer from state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and businessman Avihai Stolero.

“The company’s board has decided to reject the proposal, among other reasons, because of the amount that was offered,” Aeronautics said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The drone maker disclosed the acquisition offer last week.

In November, Israeli police said they were investigating Aeronautics over a deal involving the drone maker. An Israeli court issued a gag order on publication of details of the investigation and identifying the suspects.

Rafael, one of Israel’s largest defence firms, produces the Iron Dome air defence system and the Spike family of guided missiles.

($1 = 3.6826 shekels)