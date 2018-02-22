FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's Raia Drogasil posts quarterly profit in line with forecasts

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Raia Drogasil SA, Brazil’s largest drugstore chain, reported a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday that was in line with analysts’ forecasts, as the company accelerated expansion amid Brazil’s economy recovery.

In a securities filing, the company reported fourth-quarter net income of 134.2 million reais ($41.2 million), up 54 percent from the same period last year, in line with a Reuters consensus estimate of 134 million reais.

Raia opened 60 stores in the fourth quarter, to reach 1,610 pharmacies. ($1 = 3.2497 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

