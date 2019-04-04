Switzerland's Raiffeisen to cut jobs, aims for $100 mln savings

A general view shows the headquarters of Swiss Raiffeisen bank in St. Gallen, Switzerland July 14, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Switzerland is cutting up to 200 jobs as it targets 100 million Swiss francs ($100 million) in annual cost savings, the nation’s third-largest bank said on Thursday, as it reorganises in the wake of fraud allegations against its former chief executive.

“In addition to structural optimization, Raiffeisen Switzerland wants to increase its efficiency,” the lender said. “Through a systematic review of personnel and material costs, a savings target of up to 100 million francs is to be achieved. At Raiffeisen Switzerland, a maximum of 200 jobs will be affected.”