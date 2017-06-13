Poland rejects Raiffeisen's request, insists on unit's IPO in H1

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - The Polish financial regulator KNF rejected on Tuesday Raiffeisen Bank International's request to delay the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its Polish unit and reiterated the IPO has to be conducted by the end of June.

Raiffeisen has promised the Polish regulator KNF it will list 15 percent of shares in Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, on the Warsaw bourse by June 30, 2017.

The deadline had been already postponed once by one year by the KNF on Raiffeisen's request. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)