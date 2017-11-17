FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen Bank Intl. has been approached on sale of Polish unit
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 1:50 PM / a day ago

Raiffeisen Bank Intl. has been approached on sale of Polish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International has been approached by at least one company interested in buying its Polish unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska IPO-RBP.WA, it said on Friday, declining to elaborate.

“We were approached,” a spokeswoman said when asked about a potential sale referred to in its announcement of a carve-out of the Polish unit’s portfolio of mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs. She declined to specify how many interested parties there were. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.