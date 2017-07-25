UPDATE 2-Raiffeisen forecasts big jump in profit, shares at six-week high

* RBI expects Q2 profit 365 mln eur vs 125 mln year ago

* Risk provisioning in H1 75 mln vs 403 mln year ago

* RBI says outlook might be adjusted accordingly

* Shares at their highest since mid-June (Adds CEO quote, possible outlook adjustment, background)

VIENNA, July 25 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) on Tuesday said it expected its second-quarter profit to roughly triple to 365 million euros ($425.15 million) partly as a result of reductions in bad debt provisions, it said on Tuesday.

The bank's shares rose as much as 4.8 percent to their highest in six weeks after the announcement, leading Austria's blue-chip index.

"The ongoing strong economic development in (central and eastern Europe) contributed to a much better development of our risk costs than what we had expected," Chief Executive Johann Strobl said.

Net provisioning for impairment losses in the first half of 2017 shrank to 75 million euros from 403 million in the previous year, leading RBI to expect a first-half profit of 585 million euros. This would compare with 236 million euros for the first half of 2016 on a pro forma basis.

The bank, which operates across central and eastern Europe, also said it could realise higher-than-expected gains on the sale of non-performing loans (NPLs).

RBI completed a merger with its former parent RZB earlier this year to simplify the Raiffeisen group's complex structure and strengthen its capital base.

In March, RBI set its sights on resuming dividend payments in a year's time after a long period of restructuring following the financial crisis.

RBI said it would release full first-half results on Aug. 10 and that its outlook might be adjusted to reflect its improved provisioning situation.

In May, RBI said it targeted a fully loaded CET 1 capital ratio of 13 percent in the medium term and an NPL ratio of around 8 percent by the end of the year.

RBI also aims to achieve a cost-income ratio of between 50 and 55 percent and return on equity before tax of around 14 percent in the medium term, with a consolidated return on equity target of approximately 11 per cent.

The pro-forma comparative for last year's second-quarter profit is 125 million euros.

Raiffeisen has suspended the planned listing of part of its Polish unit because of "an insufficient level of interest" from investors, it said earlier this month.

It is also preparing to file a constitutional complaint against a Croatian law that aims to declare thousands of its loans to Croatians void.