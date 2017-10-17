FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish regulator demands Raiffeisen Polbank be listed by mid-May
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 9:53 AM / in 5 days

Polish regulator demands Raiffeisen Polbank be listed by mid-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial sector regulator KNF said on Tuesday that Raiffeisen must list at least 15 percent of shares in its Polish unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska IPO-RBP.WA on the Warsaw stock exchange by mid-may next year.

On Monday Polish business daily Puls Biznesu said that Austrian bank representatives want KNF to allow them to float the Polish unit, known as Raiffeisen Polbank, in 2019 at the earliest without its Swiss franc mortgages portfolio, which would increase the attractiveness of the offering.

Raiffeisen was expected to conduct an IPO by mid-2017 but failed to deliver on its promise. KNF warned on Tuesday that it may consider sanctions against Raiffeisen, such as stripping it of voting rights in Polbank after mid-May 2018 if it is not listed by this time. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.