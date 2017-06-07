Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 07, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 07 Jun 07 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 285-318 296-325 Wheat Tukda 00,255 290-345 295-345 Jowar White 000 000-000 360-520 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-255 PULSES Gram 00,307 0,935-1,040 0,965-1,052 Udid 0,060 0,750-1,070 0,850-1,075 Moong 0,200 0,751-1,001 0,750-0,925 Tuar 0,100 0,671-0,700 0,600-0,700 Maize 000 000-000 265-300 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,525-0,755 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,750-1,555 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,300 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 07,000-07,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,600-06,700 Moong 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Moongdal 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300