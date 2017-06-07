FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 07, 2017
June 7, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 07, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 07     
  Jun 07 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,230           285-318            296-325 
    Wheat Tukda       00,255           290-345            295-345 
    Jowar White          000           000-000            360-520 
    Bajra              0,000           000-000            210-255

    PULSES
    Gram               00,307        0,935-1,040        0,965-1,052
    Udid                0,060        0,750-1,070        0,850-1,075 
    Moong               0,200        0,751-1,001        0,750-0,925 
    Tuar                0,100        0,671-0,700        0,600-0,700 
    Maize                 000          000-000            265-300  
    Vaal Deshi            000        0,000-0,000        0,525-0,755   
    Choli               0,000        0,000-0,000        0,750-1,555 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,530-1,540         1,530-1,540 
    Wheat (medium)          1,675-1,700         1,675-1,700
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,580-1,590         1,580-1,590
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,200-05,300        05,300-05,400
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       07,000-07,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,900-04,000       03,900-04,000
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,600-06,700
    Moong                   5,600-5,700         5,600-5,700
    Moongdal                6,400-6,450         6,400-6,450
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                    Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

