2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 08, 2017
Featured
June 8, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 08, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 08     
  Jun 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
    * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to higher arrivals.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,260           275-323            285-318 
    Wheat Tukda       01,240           282-400            290-345 
    Jowar White          070           325-490            360-520 
    Bajra              0,055           220-280            210-255

    PULSES
    Gram               00,700        0,980-1,060        0,935-1,040
    Udid                0,500        0,850-1,100        0,750-1,070 
    Moong               0,600        0,690-0,930        0,751-1,001 
    Tuar                1,200        0,632-0,715        0,671-0,700 
    Maize                 010          280-310            265-300  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,525-0,800        0,525-0,755   
    Choli               0,020        0,650-1,525        0,750-1,555 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,550-1,560         1,530-1,540 
    Wheat (medium)          1,675-1,700         1,675-1,700
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,580-1,590         1,580-1,590
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,200-05,300        05,200-05,300
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,900-04,000       03,900-04,000
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,500-5,600         5,600-5,700
    Moongdal                6,200-6,250         6,400-6,450
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

