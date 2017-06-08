Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 08, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 08 Jun 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to higher arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,260 275-323 285-318 Wheat Tukda 01,240 282-400 290-345 Jowar White 070 325-490 360-520 Bajra 0,055 220-280 210-255 PULSES Gram 00,700 0,980-1,060 0,935-1,040 Udid 0,500 0,850-1,100 0,750-1,070 Moong 0,600 0,690-0,930 0,751-1,001 Tuar 1,200 0,632-0,715 0,671-0,700 Maize 010 280-310 265-300 Vaal Deshi 040 0,525-0,800 0,525-0,755 Choli 0,020 0,650-1,525 0,750-1,555 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,900-04,000 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,500-5,600 5,600-5,700 Moongdal 6,200-6,250 6,400-6,450 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300