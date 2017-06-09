Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 09, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 09 Jun 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 275-328 275-323 Wheat Tukda 01,125 294-396 282-400 Jowar White 155 290-460 325-490 Bajra 0,060 225-245 220-280 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,980-1,040 0,980-1,060 Udid 0,350 0,750-1,080 0,850-1,100 Moong 0,700 0,750-1,001 0,690-0,930 Tuar 0,550 0,626-0,703 0,632-0,715 Maize 015 260-335 280-310 Vaal Deshi 100 0,450-0,615 0,525-0,800 Choli 0,080 0,650-1,325 0,650-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,900-04,000 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 6,200-6,250 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300