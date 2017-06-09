FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 09, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 9, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 09, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 09     
  Jun 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills.
    * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
    * Udid prices dropped due to low retail demand.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,220           275-328            275-323 
    Wheat Tukda       01,125           294-396            282-400 
    Jowar White          155           290-460            325-490 
    Bajra              0,060           225-245            220-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,980-1,040        0,980-1,060
    Udid                0,350        0,750-1,080        0,850-1,100 
    Moong               0,700        0,750-1,001        0,690-0,930 
    Tuar                0,550        0,626-0,703        0,632-0,715 
    Maize                 015          260-335            280-310  
    Vaal Deshi            100        0,450-0,615        0,525-0,800   
    Choli               0,080        0,650-1,325        0,650-1,525 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,570-1,580         1,550-1,560 
    Wheat (medium)          1,700-1,725         1,675-1,700
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,580-1,590         1,580-1,590
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,200-05,300        05,200-05,300
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,900-04,000
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         6,200-6,250
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.