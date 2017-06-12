FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 12, 2017
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 12, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 12     
  Jun 12 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
    * Moong prices eased due to low retail demand.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,275           280-334            275-328 
    Wheat Tukda       01,225           290-375            294-396 
    Jowar White          090           250-460            290-460 
    Bajra              0,050           210-255            225-245

    PULSES
    Gram               00,550        0,980-1,080        0,980-1,040
    Udid                0,300        0,850-1,077        0,750-1,080 
    Moong               0,800        0,811-0,950        0,750-1,001 
    Tuar                0,960        0,625-0,705        0,626-0,703 
    Maize                 010          270-335            260-335  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,450-0,655        0,450-0,615   
    Choli               0,035        0,505-1,541        0,650-1,325 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,570-1,580         1,570-1,580 
    Wheat (medium)          1,700-1,725         1,700-1,725
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,580-1,590         1,580-1,590
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,200-05,300
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,200-5,300         5,500-5,600
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

