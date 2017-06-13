Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 13, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 282-328 280-334 Wheat Tukda 01,055 290-414 290-375 Jowar White 100 310-470 250-460 Bajra 0,045 210-245 210-255 PULSES Gram 00,800 0,970-1,080 0,980-1,080 Udid 0,550 0,750-1,105 0,850-1,077 Moong 0,600 0,721-0,980 0,811-0,950 Tuar 0,450 0,600-0,736 0,625-0,705 Maize 012 260-320 270-335 Vaal Deshi 065 0,455-0,675 0,450-0,655 Choli 0,040 0,525-1,545 0,505-1,541 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,580-1,590 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,150-05,250 05,250-05,350 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300