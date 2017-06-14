FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 14, 2017
#Domestic News
June 14, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 14, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 14     
  Jun 14 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.     
    * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,240           284-330            282-328 
    Wheat Tukda       01,080           290-370            290-414 
    Jowar White          110           320-471            310-470 
    Bajra              0,050           215-248            210-245

    PULSES
    Gram               00,850        0,976-1,062        0,970-1,080
    Udid                0,550        0,750-1,135        0,750-1,105 
    Moong               0,700        0,721-1,051        0,721-0,980 
    Tuar                0,525        0,627-0,716        0,600-0,736 
    Maize                 011          265-320            260-320  
    Vaal Deshi            150        0,450-0,700        0,455-0,675   
    Choli               0,050        0,550-1,550        0,525-1,545 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,570-1,580         1,570-1,580 
    Wheat (medium)          1,700-1,725         1,700-1,725
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,540-1,550         1,540-1,550
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,300-05,400        05,150-05,250
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,200-06,300       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,200-5,300         5,200-5,300
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

