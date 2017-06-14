Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 14, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 14 Jun 14 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,240 284-330 282-328 Wheat Tukda 01,080 290-370 290-414 Jowar White 110 320-471 310-470 Bajra 0,050 215-248 210-245 PULSES Gram 00,850 0,976-1,062 0,970-1,080 Udid 0,550 0,750-1,135 0,750-1,105 Moong 0,700 0,721-1,051 0,721-0,980 Tuar 0,525 0,627-0,716 0,600-0,736 Maize 011 265-320 260-320 Vaal Deshi 150 0,450-0,700 0,455-0,675 Choli 0,050 0,550-1,550 0,525-1,545 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,300-05,400 05,150-05,250 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,200-06,300 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300