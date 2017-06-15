Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 15, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards of Saurashtra are closed against GST proposals of 5 percent tax on packed foodgrain and pulses. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,500 0,712-0,845 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 08,500 680-0,965 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 644-0,927 Jamnagar 04,000 647-1,064 03,000 671-1,060 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 635-0,982 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 615-0,956 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,713-0,845 0,000-0,000 0,712-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,010-1,240 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,080-1,515 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,780-0,827 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 545-645 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 611 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 638 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,902 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,912 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed