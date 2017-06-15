FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 15, 2017
#Domestic News
June 15, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 15, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 15       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.     
    * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
    * Castor oil improved due to export demand. 
    * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market
yards of Saurashtra are closed against GST proposals of 5 percent tax on packed
foodgrain and pulses.
    
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     03,500    0,712-0,845 
    Gondal      00,000         000-0,000     08,500      680-0,965 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      0,200      644-0,927 
    Jamnagar    04,000         647-1,064     03,000      671-1,060 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     02,500      635-0,982
    Keshod      00,000         000-0,000     01,500      615-0,956 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,713-0,845    0,000-0,000    0,712-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,010-1,240 
    Sesame (Black)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,080-1,515
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,000              0,000-0,000       0,780-0,827
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           545-645
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,895       0,885      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,530       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  611         608        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    641         638     1,030-1,035  1,025-1,030 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,905       0,902    1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,915       0,912    1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,430-1,435    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,450-1,455
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,470-1,475 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,630             1,620
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,900-0,905       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.