2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 16, 2017
June 16, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 16, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 16     
  Jun 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. 
    * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply.    
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,227           290-345            284-330 
    Wheat Tukda       00,918           300-402            290-370 
    Jowar White          095           250-460            320-471 
    Bajra              0,052           245-320            215-248

    PULSES
    Gram               00,600        0,980-1,035        0,976-1,062
    Udid                0,500        0,750-1,170        0,750-1,135 
    Moong               0,550        0,750-1,000        0,721-1,051 
    Tuar                0,775        0,630-0,716        0,627-0,716 
    Maize                 012          280-325            265-320  
    Vaal Deshi            175        0,450-0,625        0,450-0,700   
    Choli               0,045        0,650-1,325        0,550-1,550 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,570-1,580         1,570-1,580 
    Wheat (medium)          1,700-1,725         1,700-1,725
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,540-1,550         1,540-1,550
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,150-05,250        05,300-05,400
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,200-06,300       06,200-06,300
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,200-5,300
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

