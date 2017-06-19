FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 19, 2017
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 19, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 19, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 19     
  Jun 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. 
    * Moong prices moved down due to supply pressure. 
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,310           280-325            290-345 
    Wheat Tukda       01,400           292-400            300-402 
    Jowar White          090           320-450            250-460 
    Bajra              0,045           215-260            245-320

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,970-1,071        0,980-1,035
    Udid                0,250        0,900-1,150        0,750-1,170 
    Moong               0,600        0,800-1,000        0,750-1,000 
    Tuar                0,625        0,630-0,709        0,630-0,716 
    Maize                 010          280-320            280-325  
    Vaal Deshi            150        0,425-0,775        0,450-0,625   
    Choli               0,050        0,650-1,515        0,650-1,325 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,570-1,580         1,570-1,580 
    Wheat (medium)          1,700-1,725         1,700-1,725
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,510-1,520         1,540-1,550
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,150-05,250        05,150-05,250
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,200-06,300       06,200-06,300
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.