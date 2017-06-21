FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 21, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 21, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 21, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 21     
  Jun 21 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.  
    * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,225           288-356            285-360 
    Wheat Tukda       01,075           290-395            290-402 
    Jowar White          090           270-480            280-460 
    Bajra              0,025           228-310            200-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,950-1,065        0,940-1,075
    Udid                0,400        0,850-1,145        0,850-1,140 
    Moong               0,500        0,800-1,030        0,800-0,950 
    Tuar                0,550        0,616-0,695        0,625-0,714 
    Maize                 015          280-318            260-320  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,400-0,625        0,450-0,675   
    Choli               0,025        0,825-1,350        0,750-1,549 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,580-1,590         1,580-1,590 
    Wheat (medium)          1,725-1,750         1,725-1,750
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,510-1,520         1,510-1,520
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,150-05,250
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.