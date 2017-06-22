Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 22, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 22 Jun 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased further due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,260 288-345 288-356 Wheat Tukda 01,350 312-402 290-395 Jowar White 085 280-460 270-480 Bajra 0,035 210-275 228-310 PULSES Gram 00,350 0,950-1,030 0,950-1,065 Udid 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,850-1,145 Moong 0,500 0,850-0,950 0,800-1,030 Tuar 0,400 0,600-0,700 0,616-0,695 Maize 010 240-310 280-318 Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,625 0,400-0,625 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,780 0,825-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,250-05,350 Gram dal 06,800-06,900 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,800-4,900 5,000-5,100 Moongdal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Udid 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300