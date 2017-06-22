FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 22, 2017
June 22, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 22, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 22     
  Jun 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar prices eased further due to sufficient supply.
    * Moong prices dropped due to low retail demand.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,260           288-345            288-356 
    Wheat Tukda       01,350           312-402            290-395 
    Jowar White          085           280-460            270-480 
    Bajra              0,035           210-275            228-310

    PULSES
    Gram               00,350        0,950-1,030        0,950-1,065
    Udid                0,200        0,800-1,100        0,850-1,145 
    Moong               0,500        0,850-0,950        0,800-1,030 
    Tuar                0,400        0,600-0,700        0,616-0,695 
    Maize                 010          240-310            280-318  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,450-0,625        0,400-0,625   
    Choli               0,030        0,750-1,780        0,825-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,580-1,590         1,580-1,590 
    Wheat (medium)          1,725-1,750         1,725-1,750
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,510-1,520         1,510-1,520
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,250-05,350
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         5,000-5,100
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

