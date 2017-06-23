FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 23, 2017
#Domestic News
June 23, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 23, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 23     
  Jun 23 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           290-335            288-345 
    Wheat Tukda       00,975           294-384            312-402 
    Jowar White          095           275-490            280-460 
    Bajra              0,040           225-280            210-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,360        0,955-1,040        0,950-1,030
    Udid                0,230        0,750-1,090        0,800-1,100 
    Moong               0,350        0,750-0,940        0,860-0,950 
    Tuar                0,450        0,616-0,689        0,600-0,700 
    Maize                 015          235-320            240-310  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,500-0,650        0,450-0,625   
    Choli               0,025        0,675-1,375        0,750-1,780 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,580-1,590         1,580-1,590 
    Wheat (medium)          1,725-1,750         1,725-1,750
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,125         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,480-1,490         1,510-1,520
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,300-05,400        05,250-05,350
    Gram dal               06,800-06,900       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,000-5,100         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

