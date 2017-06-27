FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 27, 2017
#Domestic News
June 27, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 27, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 27     
  Jun 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           288-330            290-335 
    Wheat Tukda       00,925           295-378            294-384 
    Jowar White          090           320-490            275-490 
    Bajra              0,035           210-275            225-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,230        0,935-1,076        0,955-1,040
    Udid                0,150        0,840-1,110        0,750-1,090 
    Moong               0,125        0,740-0,870        0,750-0,940 
    Tuar                0,275        0,628-0,693        0,616-0,689 
    Maize                 011          270-310            235-320  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,530-0,680        0,500-0,650   
    Choli               0,025        0,650-1,358        0,675-1,375 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,560-1,570         1,580-1,590 
    Wheat (medium)          1,725-1,750         1,725-1,750
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,100-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,480-1,490         1,480-1,490
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,350-05,450        05,300-05,400
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,800-06,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,050-5,150         5,000-5,100
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

