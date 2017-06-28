FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 28, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 28, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- JUN 28, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 28     
  Jun 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to retail demand.
    * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,165           288-333            288-330 
    Wheat Tukda       00,790           292-374            295-378 
    Jowar White          090           325-490            320-490 
    Bajra              0,040           215-280            210-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,184        0,950-1,125        0,935-1,076
    Udid                0,200        0,850-1,100        0,840-1,110 
    Moong               0,250        0,650-1,000        0,740-0,870 
    Tuar                0,415        0,630-0,704        0,628-0,693 
    Maize                 009          265-315            270-310  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,450-0,600        0,530-0,680   
    Choli               0,040        0,800-1,400        0,650-1,358 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,560-1,570         1,560-1,570 
    Wheat (medium)          1,725-1,750         1,725-1,750
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,480-1,490         1,480-1,490
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,400-05,500        05,350-05,450
    Gram dal               07,000-07,100       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       5,050-5,150         5,050-5,150
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,200-06,300       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,800-4,900         4,800-4,900
    Moongdal                5,900-5,950         5,900-5,950
    Udid                   06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,450-2,500         2,450-2,500                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.