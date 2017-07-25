Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 25, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 25 Jul 25 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal dropped on supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,220 315-360 320-340 Wheat Tukda 00,730 318-390 320-370 Jowar White 080 340-530 345-525 Bajra 0,030 210-250 230-250 PULSES Gram 00,200 0,960-1,080 0,950-1,080 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,990 Moong 0,400 0,670-0,890 0,751-0,920 Tuar 0,425 0,650-0,703 0,640-0,713 Maize 012 270-325 265-325 Vaal Deshi 035 0,350-0,640 0,350-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,405 0,725-1,415 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,200-05,300 05,300-05,400 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,800-06,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 5,000-5,100 5,050-5,150 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,400-4,500 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,700-5,750 Udid 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100