Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 26, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 26 Jul 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,240 308-362 315-360 Wheat Tukda 00,910 317-380 318-390 Jowar White 072 334-520 340-530 Bajra 0,028 180-260 210-250 PULSES Gram 00,350 0,910-1,019 0,960-1,080 Udid 0,300 0,600-1,020 0,600-0,990 Moong 0,100 0,700-0,970 0,670-0,890 Tuar 0,390 0,610-0,690 0,650-0,703 Maize 009 260-320 270-325 Vaal Deshi 040 0,375-0,650 0,350-0,640 Choli 0,025 0,725-1,450 0,750-1,405 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,100-05,200 05,200-05,300 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 5,000-5,100 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 05,400-05,500 05,600-05,700 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100