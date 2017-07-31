Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 31, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 31 Jul 31 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices improved due to retail demand. * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,300 320-360 320-370 Wheat Tukda 02,280 317-384 319-388 Jowar White 090 360-550 350-550 Bajra 0,055 215-265 210-251 PULSES Gram 00,650 0,915-1,041 0,800-0,980 Udid 0,200 0,735-0,950 0,650-0,930 Moong 0,200 0,690-0,860 0,617-0,880 Tuar 0,500 0,550-0,635 0,605-0,665 Maize 008 260-330 262-325 Vaal Deshi 025 0,475-0,710 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,755-1,400 0,810-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 05,150-05,250 05,000-05,100 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100