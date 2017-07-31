FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 31, 2017
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
#Domestic News
July 31, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 6 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- July 31, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 31     
  Jul 31 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. 
    * Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
    * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,300           320-360            320-370 
    Wheat Tukda       02,280           317-384            319-388 
    Jowar White          090           360-550            350-550 
    Bajra              0,055           215-265            210-251

    PULSES
    Gram               00,650        0,915-1,041        0,800-0,980
    Udid                0,200        0,735-0,950        0,650-0,930 
    Moong               0,200        0,690-0,860        0,617-0,880 
    Tuar                0,500        0,550-0,635        0,605-0,665 
    Maize                 008          260-330            262-325  
    Vaal Deshi            025        0,475-0,710        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,025        0,755-1,400        0,810-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,590-1,600         1,600-1,610 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,775-1,800
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   2,900-2,950         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,150-05,250        05,000-05,100
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   05,200-05,300       05,200-05,300
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

