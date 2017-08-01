FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 1, 2017
#Domestic News
August 1, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 4 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 1, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 01   
  Aug 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.     
    * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,240           316-364            320-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,870           318-385            317-384 
    Jowar White          100           340-551            360-550 
    Bajra              0,050           270-280            215-265

    PULSES
    Gram               00,380        0,940-1,031        0,915-1,041
    Udid                0,300        0,550-0,992        0,735-0,950 
    Moong               0,200        0,730-0,925        0,690-0,860 
    Tuar                0,500        0,550-0,638        0,550-0,635 
    Maize                 012          250-300            260-330  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,380-0,650        0,475-0,710   
    Choli               0,030        0,600-1,350        0,755-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,590-1,600         1,590-1,600 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         2,900-2,950    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,150-05,250        05,150-05,250
    Gram dal               06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       05,200-05,300
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,700-8,800      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

