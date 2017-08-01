Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 1, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 01 Aug 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,240 316-364 320-360 Wheat Tukda 00,870 318-385 317-384 Jowar White 100 340-551 360-550 Bajra 0,050 270-280 215-265 PULSES Gram 00,380 0,940-1,031 0,915-1,041 Udid 0,300 0,550-0,992 0,735-0,950 Moong 0,200 0,730-0,925 0,690-0,860 Tuar 0,500 0,550-0,638 0,550-0,635 Maize 012 250-300 260-330 Vaal Deshi 040 0,380-0,650 0,475-0,710 Choli 0,030 0,600-1,350 0,755-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 05,150-05,250 05,150-05,250 Gram dal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 04,900-05,000 05,200-05,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Best 8,700-8,800 08,700-08,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100