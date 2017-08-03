Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 3, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 03 Aug 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased further due to lack of buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 318-358 316-350 Wheat Tukda 00,840 317-401 317-381 Jowar White 085 350-575 225-555 Bajra 0,040 210-251 225-270 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,850-1,045 0,800-1,040 Udid 0,200 0,500-0,950 0,500-0,930 Moong 0,220 0,740-0,890 0,750-1,051 Tuar 0,610 0,510-0,625 0,500-0,662 Maize 015 285-325 280-310 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,750 0,350-0,680 Choli 0,030 0,775-1,350 0,800-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,250-05,350 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100