FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 4, 2017
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 8 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 4, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 04   
  Aug 04 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Tuar daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,240           308-355            318-358 
    Wheat Tukda       00,760           318-388            317-401 
    Jowar White          109           355-587            350-575 
    Bajra              0,045           225-258            210-251

    PULSES
    Gram               00,500        0,754-1,048        0,850-1,045
    Udid                0,300        0,530-1,022        0,500-0,950 
    Moong               0,200        0,770-1,019        0,740-0,890 
    Tuar                0,660        0,515-0,682        0,510-0,625 
    Maize                 017          280-330            285-325  
    Vaal Deshi            095        0,455-0,695        0,450-0,750   
    Choli               0,035        0,780-1,625        0,775-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,250-05,350
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,600-2,650         2,600-2,650
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.