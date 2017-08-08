FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 08, 2017
#Domestic News
August 8, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 08, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 08   
  Aug 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
    * Moong and Moong Daal moved up due to thin supply. 
    * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,270           316-359            308-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,860           315-380            318-388 
    Jowar White          100           355-618            355-587 
    Bajra              0,055           240-260            225-258

    PULSES
    Gram               00,600        0,953-1,044        0,754-1,048
    Udid                0,300        0,600-1,080        0,530-1,022 
    Moong               0,250        0,900-1,025        0,770-1,019 
    Tuar                0,000        0,000-0,000        0,515-0,682 
    Maize                 015          275-320            280-330  
    Vaal Deshi            057        0,450-0,650        0,455-0,695   
    Choli               0,030        0,680-1,352        0,780-1,625 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,400-3,450         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,350-05,450        05,250-05,350
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,600-2,650         2,600-2,650
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

