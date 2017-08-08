Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 08, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 08 Aug 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal moved up due to thin supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,270 316-359 308-355 Wheat Tukda 00,860 315-380 318-388 Jowar White 100 355-618 355-587 Bajra 0,055 240-260 225-258 PULSES Gram 00,600 0,953-1,044 0,754-1,048 Udid 0,300 0,600-1,080 0,530-1,022 Moong 0,250 0,900-1,025 0,770-1,019 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,515-0,682 Maize 015 275-320 280-330 Vaal Deshi 057 0,450-0,650 0,455-0,695 Choli 0,030 0,680-1,352 0,780-1,625 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 05,350-05,450 05,250-05,350 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,400-4,500 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,500-5,550 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100