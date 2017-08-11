FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 11, 2017
#Domestic News
August 11, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 3 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 11, 2017

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 11   
  Aug 11 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
    * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply.  
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,200           321-350            320-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,600           320-390            318-390 
    Jowar White          112           452-610            355-618 
    Bajra              0,060           220-255            240-267

    PULSES
    Gram               00,450        0,942-1,063        0,928-1,062
    Udid                0,400        0,550-1,020        0,505-1,085 
    Moong               0,300        0,770-0,980        0,800-1,000 
    Tuar                1,120        0,570-0,744        0,550-0,727 
    Maize                 015          245-325            240-315  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,505-0,685        0,500-0,690   
    Choli               0,035        0,780-1,350        0,750-1,355 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,400-3,450         3,400-3,450    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,400-05,500        05,400-05,500
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,700-03,800       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,800-04,900       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,250-2,300         2,250-2,300                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

