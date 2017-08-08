FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 08, 2017
Sections
Featured
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 8, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 08, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 08   
  Aug 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
    * Moong and Moong Daal moved up due to thin supply. 
    * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,270           316-359            308-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,860           315-380            318-388 
    Jowar White          100           355-618            355-587 
    Bajra              0,055           240-260            225-258

    PULSES
    Gram               00,600        0,953-1,044        0,754-1,048
    Udid                0,300        0,600-1,080        0,530-1,022 
    Moong               0,250        0,900-1,025        0,770-1,019 
    Tuar                0,000        0,000-0,000        0,515-0,682 
    Maize                 015          275-320            280-330  
    Vaal Deshi            057        0,450-0,650        0,455-0,695   
    Choli               0,030        0,680-1,352        0,780-1,625 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,400-3,450         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,350-05,450        05,250-05,350
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,600-2,650         2,600-2,650
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.