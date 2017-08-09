Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 09, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 09 Aug 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Rice prices eased die tp low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,200 316-358 316-359 Wheat Tukda 00,680 317-390 315-380 Jowar White 110 360-615 355-618 Bajra 0,060 244-265 240-260 PULSES Gram 00,650 0,945-1,063 0,953-1,044 Udid 0,400 0,500-1,084 0,600-1,080 Moong 0,400 0,800-1,030 0,900-1,025 Tuar 1,125 0,530-0,710 0,515-0,682 Maize 013 250-310 275-320 Vaal Deshi 055 0,425-0,650 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,350 0,680-1,352 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 PULSES Gram 05,350-05,450 05,350-05,450 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100