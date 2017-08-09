FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 09, 2017
#Domestic News
August 9, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 09, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 09   
  Aug 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
    * Rice prices eased die tp low retail demand.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,200           316-358            316-359 
    Wheat Tukda       00,680           317-390            315-380 
    Jowar White          110           360-615            355-618 
    Bajra              0,060           244-265            240-260

    PULSES
    Gram               00,650        0,945-1,063        0,953-1,044
    Udid                0,400        0,500-1,084        0,600-1,080 
    Moong               0,400        0,800-1,030        0,900-1,025 
    Tuar                1,125        0,530-0,710        0,515-0,682 
    Maize                 013          250-310            275-320  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,425-0,650        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,725-1,350        0,680-1,352 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,400-3,450         3,400-3,450    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,350-05,450        05,350-05,450
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,250-2,300         2,300-2,350                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,600-2,650
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

