Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 10, 2017
#Domestic News
August 10, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 10   
  Aug 10 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand for coming festivals.
    * Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,250           320-355            316-358 
    Wheat Tukda       00,840           318-390            317-390 
    Jowar White          105           355-618            360-615 
    Bajra              0,052           240-267            244-265

    PULSES
    Gram               00,375        0,928-1,062        0,945-1,063
    Udid                0,410        0,505-1,085        0,500-1,084 
    Moong               0,150        0,800-1,000        0,800-1,030 
    Tuar                1,100        0,550-0,727        0,530-0,710 
    Maize                 014          240-315            250-310  
    Vaal Deshi            060        0,500-0,690        0,425-0,650   
    Choli               0,025        0,750-1,355        0,725-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,400-3,450         3,400-3,450    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,400-05,500        05,350-05,450
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   4,600-4,700         4,600-4,700
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,250-2,300         2,250-2,300                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

