Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 10, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 10 Aug 10 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand for coming festivals. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,250 320-355 316-358 Wheat Tukda 00,840 318-390 317-390 Jowar White 105 355-618 360-615 Bajra 0,052 240-267 244-265 PULSES Gram 00,375 0,928-1,062 0,945-1,063 Udid 0,410 0,505-1,085 0,500-1,084 Moong 0,150 0,800-1,000 0,800-1,030 Tuar 1,100 0,550-0,727 0,530-0,710 Maize 014 240-315 250-310 Vaal Deshi 060 0,500-0,690 0,425-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,750-1,355 0,725-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,350-05,450 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 05,800-05,900 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100