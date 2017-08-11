Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 11, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 11 Aug 11 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,200 321-350 320-355 Wheat Tukda 00,600 320-390 318-390 Jowar White 112 452-610 355-618 Bajra 0,060 220-255 240-267 PULSES Gram 00,450 0,942-1,063 0,928-1,062 Udid 0,400 0,550-1,020 0,505-1,085 Moong 0,300 0,770-0,980 0,800-1,000 Tuar 1,120 0,570-0,744 0,550-0,727 Maize 015 245-325 240-315 Vaal Deshi 065 0,505-0,685 0,500-0,690 Choli 0,035 0,780-1,350 0,750-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 PULSES Gram 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,700-03,800 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,800-04,900 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100