Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 2, 2017
#Domestic News
August 2, 2017 / 9:01 AM / in 2 months

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 2, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 02   
  Aug 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying support from mills.
    * Rice prices moved down due to supply pressure.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,310           316-350            316-364 
    Wheat Tukda       01,120           317-381            318-385 
    Jowar White          065           225-555            340-551 
    Bajra              0,035           225-270            270-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,250        0,800-1,040        0,940-1,031
    Udid                0,225        0,500-0,930        0,550-0,992 
    Moong               0,150        0,750-1,051        0,730-0,925 
    Tuar                0,370        0,500-0,662        0,550-0,638 
    Maize                 008          280-310            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,350-0,680        0,380-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,800-1,225        0,600-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,590-1,600         1,590-1,600 
    Wheat (medium)          1,750-1,775         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,150-05,250
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,700-06,800
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,700-03,800
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,300-2,350         2,350-2,400                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,700-08,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,600-2,650         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

