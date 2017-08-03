FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 3, 2017
#Domestic News
August 3, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 3, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 03   
  Aug 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
    * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply.                    
    * Tuar prices eased further due to lack of buying support from mills.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,230           318-358            316-350 
    Wheat Tukda       00,840           317-401            317-381 
    Jowar White          085           350-575            225-555 
    Bajra              0,040           210-251            225-270

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,850-1,045        0,800-1,040
    Udid                0,200        0,500-0,950        0,500-0,930 
    Moong               0,220        0,740-0,890        0,750-1,051 
    Tuar                0,610        0,510-0,625        0,500-0,662 
    Maize                 015          285-325            280-310  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,450-0,750        0,350-0,680   
    Choli               0,030        0,775-1,350        0,800-1,225 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,590-1,600 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,750-1,775
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,250-05,350
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,600-2,650         2,600-2,650
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

