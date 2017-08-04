FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 4, 2017
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 4, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 04   
  Aug 04 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Tuar daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,240           308-355            318-358 
    Wheat Tukda       00,760           318-388            317-401 
    Jowar White          109           355-587            350-575 
    Bajra              0,045           225-258            210-251

    PULSES
    Gram               00,500        0,754-1,048        0,850-1,045
    Udid                0,300        0,530-1,022        0,500-0,950 
    Moong               0,200        0,770-1,019        0,740-0,890 
    Tuar                0,660        0,515-0,682        0,510-0,625 
    Maize                 017          280-330            285-325  
    Vaal Deshi            095        0,455-0,695        0,450-0,750   
    Choli               0,035        0,780-1,625        0,775-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,620-1,630         1,620-1,630 
    Wheat (medium)          1,800-1,825         1,800-1,825
    Wheat (superior best)   2,050-2,100         2,050-2,100    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   05,250-05,350        05,250-05,350
    Gram dal               06,900-07,000       06,900-07,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,900-5,000         4,900-5,000
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   4,400-4,500         4,400-4,500
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   04,900-05,000       04,900-05,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,600-2,650         2,600-2,650
    Basmati Medium          6,000-6,100         6,000-6,100

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.