Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- August 4, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- August 04 Aug 04 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,240 308-355 318-358 Wheat Tukda 00,760 318-388 317-401 Jowar White 109 355-587 350-575 Bajra 0,045 225-258 210-251 PULSES Gram 00,500 0,754-1,048 0,850-1,045 Udid 0,300 0,530-1,022 0,500-0,950 Moong 0,200 0,770-1,019 0,740-0,890 Tuar 0,660 0,515-0,682 0,510-0,625 Maize 017 280-330 285-325 Vaal Deshi 095 0,455-0,695 0,450-0,750 Choli 0,035 0,780-1,625 0,775-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 05,250-05,350 05,250-05,350 Gram dal 06,900-07,000 06,900-07,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 06,000-06,100 Moong 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 04,900-05,000 04,900-05,000 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100