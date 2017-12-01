FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 01, 2017
December 1, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 01, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 01
  Dec 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to lack of demand from flour mills.   
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          090           245-510            240-495 
    Bajra              0,030           175-250            170-248

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,650-0,870        0,750-0,880
    Udid                0,660        0,720-0,868        0,650-0,870 
    Moong               0,450        0,800-1,050        0,850-1,150 
    Tuar                0,180        0,650-0,707        0,575-0,725 
    Maize                 009          262-310            240-300  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,450-0,605        0,400-0,600   
    Choli               0,040        0,850-1,525        0,805-1,312 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,715-1,725         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,700-04,750        04,750-04,800
    Gram dal               06,000-06,100       06,400-06,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,550-4,600         4,600-4,650
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
