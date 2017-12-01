Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 01, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 01 Dec 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to lack of demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 090 245-510 240-495 Bajra 0,030 175-250 170-248 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,650-0,870 0,750-0,880 Udid 0,660 0,720-0,868 0,650-0,870 Moong 0,450 0,800-1,050 0,850-1,150 Tuar 0,180 0,650-0,707 0,575-0,725 Maize 009 262-310 240-300 Vaal Deshi 045 0,450-0,605 0,400-0,600 Choli 0,040 0,850-1,525 0,805-1,312 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,715-1,725 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,700-04,750 04,750-04,800 Gram dal 06,000-06,100 06,400-06,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600